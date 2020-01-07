Lavonne Beckius, 91, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Nashua, Minnesota, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.

