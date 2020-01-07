Lavonne Beckius, 91, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Nashua, Minnesota, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.