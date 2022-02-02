Lawrence Allen Hasbargen, 74
Lawrence Allen Hasbargen, 74, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue at Breckenridge Lutheran Church from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. Masks are optional but recommended at the funeral home and church for all attendees. A livestream of his service will be available on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Lawrence Allen was born in Breckenridge on Sept. 19, 1947, to Clarence and Delilah (Redetzke) Hasbargen. He grew up in Everdale and later, Breckenridge, where he excelled in high school sports including basketball and football. After graduating from Breckenridge in 1965, Lawrence lived on the family farm where he helped his father and brothers with the farming operations. After this, he went on to farm on his own thanks to the experiences he learned under Clarence. In 1968, Lawrence was married to Mabeth Marsh and they were blessed with three children. In 1997, Lawrence met his life partner, Rosemary Joseph, and was blessed with four additional family members.
In his free time, Lawrence enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, fishing and playing horseshoes. He played softball for many teams including Chuck’s Off-Sale traveling team and could often be found watching NFL football, always rooting for the Vikings. If he wasn’t watching football, the sound of the news playing on the television would fill the empty space as Lawrence paid particular attention to world politics and world markets. In the summer, one of his favorite vacation spots was Wee Villa Resort at Long Lake, Minnesota, with family and friends. A proud father and grandfather, Lawrence always prioritized his time with his children, grandchildren and other family members. They cherished his calm, but loud, personality, dry sense of humor and witty comebacks; and above all, treasured his wisdom, life experience, listening ear and immense support all throughout their lives.
Lawrence’s work ethic, caring heart and humor will forever be missed by his life partner, Rosemary Joseph; children, Casey (Bethany Sorenson) Hasbargen, Angela (Larry) Wheeler, Adam (Kailyn) Hasbargen, Jim (Jeanie) Young, Joe Young, Amanda Joseph, and Stacy (Christon Dallas) Joseph; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Kai; siblings, Dennis (Rene) Hasbargen and Jane Berndt; sister-in-law, Wanda Hasbargen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Delilah Hasbargen; and brother, Jerry Hasbargen.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to the Roger Maris Cancer Center or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
