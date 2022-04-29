Lawrence ‘Larry’ Gene Blaufuss, 78
Lawrence “Larry” Gene Blaufuss, 78, of Madelia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his winter rental in Casa Grande, Arizona on April 25, 2022, after a long, continuous battle with heart disease.
Arrangements are pending and announcements regarding service will follow from Sturm Funeral Home.
Larry (Lucky Larry) was born June 24, 1943 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Eugene and Helene Blaufuss and was raised on their family farm along with his four siblings, James, John, Carol and Robert. Larry graduated from Breckenridge High School and went on to attend college at U of M where he studied veterinary science and then transferred to NDSU where he received his bachelor’s degree. He then earned his master’s degree in agriculture economics.
While attending college in Fargo, he was set up on a blind date with Patsy, whom he married Feb, 24, 1968, and has been married to for the past 54 years.
Larry and Patsy moved to Madelia shortly after their wedding where he was offered a job at Tilney farms near Lewisville as an assistant manager. After which, he took a job at Farmers State Bank in Madelia as a loan officer. While at the bank, he and his wife had started and maintained their own family farm just east of Madelia, since 1977 where they raised four children — Julie (Jason) Melzer of New Ulm, Cindy (special friend Mike Rotzien) Blaufuss of Mankato, Steve (Patty) Blaufuss of Northrop, Joe (special friend Jen Friday) Blaufuss of Lake Crystal. After his many years at the bank, he decided to focus on his passion for farming full time. In the winter months, he would work at Wolf & Etter Accounting as a tax preparer. Larry farmed their family’s land for 38 years. He always took pride in producing a crop to feed the many, but devoted his life to feed his family.
Farming, family and community were a large part of Larry’s life. It was not unusual to see him walking through his fields and hand-picking weeds. His involvement in the LaSalle Farmers Grain Board was one of the highlights of his career, along with being on the leadership council for Land O’Lakes. Many local boys from Troop 23 of Madelia enjoyed the time Larry was a Boy Scout leader. He served the troop for 35 years in a multitude of roles including scout master, committee member and others. You could often find him at social events where he would make it a point to meet new people and make them feel welcomed. Those close to Larry know that he enjoyed sharing a joke or two. He was known for his humor and generosity to others.
Some of Larry’s fondest memories are that of camping in Litchfield with friends and family, summer vacations up north at Woman Lake with his family, hunting and fishing trips with close friends and family, his time spent serving his community and spending time at his birthplace, catching up and having a few laughs with his family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Helene Blaufuss, his brother James and sister-in-law Jackie Blaufuss and nephew Michael Blaufuss.
He is survived by his wife and four children, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild; his siblings Carol (Mike) Poppel, John (Deb) Blaufuss and Robert (Donna) Blaufuss and many other family and friends that will cherish his memory forever.
