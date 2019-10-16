Lawrence Sylvester Lehman, 87
Lawrence Sylvester Lehman, 87, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota (formerly Tintah, Minnesota), passed away at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Battle Lake, Minnesota, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, Tintah, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will be held at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah.
Lawrence was born in Wheaton, Minnesota, on Dec. 30, 1931, to Paul and Myrtle (Kissel) Lehman, Sr. He grew up on the family farm south of Tintah, where he attended school. Following his formal education, he was excited to join his family’s legacy and work on the farm. Each year from 1948-1950, Lawrence, his father, and brother Bernard traveled south and worked their custom combining business along with their hired men. After his third year of custom combining, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Lawrence was highly skilled in mathematics and was quickly placed as a surveyor for the army until he was discharged in 1954.
Upon returning home from Germany, Lawrence’s sister, Janice, the family matchmaker, set him up with her best friend, Ramona Petermann. This is where the love story begins; the couple was later united in marriage on Oct. 24, 1955, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, Tintah. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their children until they were given a wonderful opportunity to purchase their aunt and uncle’s farm which became their forever home. On Jan. 1, 1997, Lawrence’s beloved wife, Mona, of 41 years went to be with the Lord.
A man of the land, Lawrence farmed with his brothers, Bernard and Paulie, for many years and later, farmed with Tom and Christy Morgan. Lawrence proudly farmed into his early ‘80s. Though he was no longer able to be in the field, his heart was always there. He spent the last six years living with LeeAnn and Joe at their home in rural Fergus Falls. Despite his many health issues, he embraced his special haven there. He enjoyed the birds and flowers and his three-legged canine companion, “Teddy.”
Lawrence held fast to his faith and never worried; he knew God would take care of it. He was a man with remarkable character; he was humble, never judged others, and gave a helping hand whenever he could. Throughout the years, Lawrence was a devout member of St. Gall’s Catholic Church and held a position as a trustee member. He was also a member of the Tintah American Legion No. 610 and volunteer at the Tintah Fire Department. During his downtime, Lawrence enjoyed the simple things in life, playing cards, reading, deer hunting trips up north and fishing. He also took on some larger projects, such as remodeling homes and intricate woodworking projects which became family treasures as he gifted these handcrafted, keepsake furniture to his children.
Above all, his family was everything to him; they were his rock and he was their anchor. He was the father who never stopped encouraging his children to pursue their God-given talents and the grandfather who eagerly participated in the lives of his grandchildren.
Lawrence will be greatly missed by his children, Christy Morgan of Tintah, LeeAnn (Joe) Barnett of Fergus Falls, Carla (Dan) Nordick of Wahpeton, and Jerry (Donelda) Lehman of Champlain, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jesse (Trenna) Morgan, Kristofer (Lonnie) Morgan, Naomi Schliesman, Joshua Schliesman, Damian (Rachael) Lehman, Andrew (Kasey) Lehman, Ariane Getz, Dean (fiancé, Amanda) Broadland; step-grandchildren, Danielle (Todd) Theel, Joe (Dana) Barnett, Jeff (Molly) Barnett, Jessica (Dave) Barnett, Jake (Sarah) Nordick, and Josh (Jackie) Nordick; great-grandchildren, Mykenze, Isaac, Tristin, Jaxon, Autumn, Zaina, Keira, Langston, and Zara; 14 step-great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Judy Savage, Lucy McLemore, Helen (Gene) Kutzer, Janice (Toby) Keller, Eileen Hecimovich, Carol (Gene) Neyens, and Kathy (Kevin) Beckius; sister-in-law, Marlene Lehman; many nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Betty Gaulrapp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Lehman; parents, Paul and Myrtle Lehman; brothers, Bernard and Paul Jr.; sister, Dee Stump; son-in-law, Tom Morgan; grandson, Billy Morgan; and step-grandson, Albert Barnett.
Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.