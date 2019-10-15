Lawrence Sylvester Lehman, 87

Lawrence Sylvester Lehman, 87, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, (formerly Tintah, Minnesota), passed away at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Battle Lake, Minnesota, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church, Tintah, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will be held at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery, Tintah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

