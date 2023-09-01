230902-p3-Anderson-obit

Lee “Butch” Anderson, 71, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.

Lee was born on June 22, 1952, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the son of Walter Sylvester and Evelyn Amanda (Ohren) Anderson. He attended school in Ashby, graduating in 1970. After high school, he attended Minnesota State Community & Technical College in Moorhead, where he received his Automotive Repair Certification.

