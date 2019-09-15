Leland “Lee” Nygaard, 77
Lee Nygaard, 77, of Moorhead, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, following a more than six year battle with cancer in Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation for Lee will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Monday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Moorhead. Lee will be buried in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Leland Richard W. Nygaard, the son of C. O. and LaVern (Kelin) Nygaard, was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Oct. 4, 1941. As a young child, he moved with his family to Breckenridge, where he grew up and received his education. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and served for four years.
While in the Air Force, he married Joan Johnson, and they were blessed with three children. They were later divorced.
Lee lived in Dilworth, Minnesota, and worked first for Earl’s Super Valu, then Simon’s Home Furniture in Moorhead.
On May 24, 1974, Lee married Jean Nadrchal Stucke in Sisseton, South Dakota. They made their home in Moorhead, and Lee worked as a welder and fabricator for Mid-America Steel in Fargo. He retired in December 2006. From 2012 until 2015, he was a school bus driver in Moorhead for Richards Transportation.
Lee was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for 43 years, a member of American Legion Post 21, and both the FM Walleyes and Walleyes R Us Fishing Clubs. He truly enjoyed fishing with his wife, his son, Shawn, and grandson, Gauge. He also bowled for many years at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead.
Lee is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean, Moorhead; six children, Richard (Linda) Nygaard, Abilene, Texas, Robert (Dacy) Nygaard, Fargo, Rhonda Nygaard, Fargo, Lori Snow, Arden Hills, Minnesota, Brenda Klamerus, Burbank, Illinois, and Shawn (Sam) Nygaard, Sabin, Minnesota; four siblings, Eugene (Karen) Nygaard, Denton, Texas, Michael (Rita) Nygaard, Fargo, Clarence (Ann) Nygaard, Glendale, Arizona, and Trish (Todd) Johnson, St. George, Utah; 14 grandchildren, including Kayla and Joshua Snow, Lauren and Andrew Klamerus, and Gauge, Xander and Declin Nygaard; and a number of great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland; his first wife, Joan; his mother and father-in-law, Adeline and Laddie Nadrchal; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Nadrchal; and Lloyd’s wife, Marge.
