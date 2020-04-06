Leo A. Althoff, 97, of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Gerard's Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Leo Althoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries