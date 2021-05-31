A Private Funeral Service for Leo Adolph Althoff, 97, is set for June 3, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Mooreton, North Dakota. There will be 11 a.m. Mass and rosary said at 10:30 am. Masks will be required.

The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnWwOp9UnctGiEflNUi4Z5A

Leo died of natural causes, on April 5, 2020, and was buried on April 9, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass was not allowed at that time.

