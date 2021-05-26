A private funeral service for Leo Adolph Althoff, 97, is set for June 3, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mooreton, North Dakota, 11 a.m. Mass rosary said at 10:30 a.m. Masks will be required.

The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnWwOp9UnctGiEflNUi4Z5A.

Leo died of natural causes, on April 5, 2020, and was buried on April 9, 2020. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass was not allowed at that time.

