Leo Adolph Althoff, 97
Leo Adolph Althoff, 97, passed away April 5, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial was at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Mooreton, North Dakota, and a funeral service will be held at a later date.
Leo was born at Mooreton, North Dakota, on Oct. 10, 1922. He was the 9th child of John Henry Althoff and Magdalena (Martini) Althoff.
Leo was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Mooreton, North Dakota. As a life-long member of his church Leo served as trustee, religion teacher, member of the Knights of Columbus and as a volunteer member he assisted the priests until he and his wife Loretta moved in the fall of 2011 to St. Gerard’s Independent Living Center, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Leo took over the family farm and on June 7, 1947 he married Loretta (Bach) of Fairmount, North Dakota. Together they raised seven children.
Leo was active in Farmer’s Union. One summer he served as a host family for a young exchange farmer from Peru (Felipie). This was a great experience for his family.
After retiring from farming Leo worked as a crop adjuster for several years, where he enjoyed meeting and visiting with farmers.
Leo and Loretta spent 21 years wintering in Mission, Texas where Leo enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards and dice games with friends. He had a good sense of humor and could carry on a conversation with anyone. Leo liked to dance, he and Loretta square danced for many years.
His grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed climbing into to his lap to hear him tell how things worked.
Leo is survived by his wife of almost 73 years; children: Dennis, Fargo, North Dakota, Linda (Bruce) Olson, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Faye (Tom) Erbes, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Shirley (Ed) Solecki, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Daniel (Christy), Rochert, Minnesota, Barbara, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Annamarie Gist, Buffalo, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Virginia (Joseph) Althoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; siblings and brothers and sisters-in-law: Sr. Angeline (Clara), Marie (John) Keepers, Lawrence (Nellie), Aloysious (Ollie) (Lucille), Rosalia (Leo) Killian, Sr. Caroline, Dorothy (Joseph) German, Loretta (William) Bernard , Joseph and Martha.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.
