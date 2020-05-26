June 6, 1934 – May 23, 2020
Leo passed away on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. He was born in Maddock, North Dakota, and the eldest child of Leo and Bonnie Spriggs. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Janice. He is survived by his: sister Joyce Johnson, brother Jerry Spriggs, son Jack and wife (Kellie), Grandson Cameron, and Granddaughter Cassidy.
Leo graduated from B.C.A.T.S. (high school) in Maddock and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. for three years, serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked in construction as a carpenter and millwright in North Dakota. He and his wife lived in Maddock, Wahpeton, Jamestown, and Langdon North Dakota before retiring in Granbury, Texas.
Leo was a Marine Sharpshooter and continued his love of guns throughout his life. He was an avid hunter, worked as a gun range marshal, was a strong advocate of gun safety, and had a life-long interest in gunsmithing as a hobby.
Leo was also an artist. He created numerous wood carvings bringing to life replicas of wildlife animals as statues and wall hangings, revealing a sensitivity for their intricate shapes and textures, be they of fur or feather. He was also a wood clockmaker, building beautiful timepieces, marking time in both sound and movement, that many enjoyed.
Leo was inventive. More than a simple tinkerer, Leo crafted ingenious mechanical devices to simplify his life. He loved exploring what might be possible if he created something nobody else considered. It wasn’t work for him – it was fun.
Perhaps most of all, Leo loved dogs. Pictured here with his dog, Zeva, he relished playing with and training any dog he met. His affinity for dogs revealed Leo’s soft side, showing a tenderness and playful nature with them few others can claim they share.
Leo was gregarious. His circle of friends was always large. He will be missed by many.
His ashes will be interred at the Maddock cemetery. There will be no services per his request.
