Leona Willprecht, 89

Leona Mae Willprecht was born June 7, 1933 to William and Margaret (Harles) Lange in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. She passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at St Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at the age of 89.

