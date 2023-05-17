Leonard J. Noel, 69
Leonard J. Noel, 69, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at his residence under the care of CHI Hospice.
Leonard J. Noel, 69, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at his residence under the care of CHI Hospice.
His visitation will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, May 21, 2023, and a prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Fairmount, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, with visitation one hour prior. Fr. Scott Sautner will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Leonard was born on Sept. 11, 1953, in Mayville, North Dakota, to Henry and Marie (Roy) Noel, where he grew up and graduated from Mayville High School in 1972. During high school he met Ruth Kaehler. They tied the knot on Dec. 22, 1973. Leonard & Ruth spent the next 49 years by each other’s side.
In his early years, Leonard had a variety of different jobs. He worked with his dad as a meat cutter, a skill he used in the early years of his marriage. They moved to Wahpeton in 1978 where he ran a bread route for 7 years. In 1984, they moved to Fairmount, with their three children. He worked heavy equipment construction, worked for Farmers Union of Southern Valley until 2001, and worked for local farmers. In 2006, he started up Noel Home Improvements with his son, Brent, and continued on his own from 2013 until the fall of ‘22. Leonard’s handiwork will live in the town for years to come in the storage units and car wash building that he put up in 2013.
Throughout his years spent in Fairmount, Leonard served as a volunteer firefighter, a city councilman, and your local contractor. He helped with numerous volunteer projects throughout the community. His kind heart and outstanding carpentry has reached many homes and businesses, while gaining mutual respect with many clients.
While spending time working in his shop was one of his favorite things, his beloved hobby was fishing. His love for fishing and his family led to a grand 13 years spent on Barrett Lake, Minnesota, almost every weekend. His grandkids, and his own children, will forever cherish memories of fishing, tubing, water skiing, and swimming on the open water with him. The boat & camper will miss the adventures he had planned for 2023. Leonard loved his family, and instilled solid values and good morals to live on for years to come. His motto to us, “Do it right the first time, so you don’t have to go back and do it again.” Leonard’s integrity, compassion and kindness will live forever in each of his family members.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Noel, Fairmount; children, Deena (Eric) Andreasen, Abercrombie, North Dakota, Brent (Eve) Noel, Forest Hill, Virginia, Risa (Kyle) Fryhling, Mobridge, South Dakota; grandchildren, Nathan (Emily), Raeann, Nikita, Thomas, Tanner, Letty, Carson and Reagan; great-grandson, Leonard “Leo”; siblings, Joseph Noel, Jerome (Cory) Noel, Charles (Judy) Noel, Phyllis (Roger) Schwenzfeier, Roger (Rebecca) Noel, and Henry (Judy) Noel; and many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Noel; in-laws, Mel and Joyce Kaehler, granddaughter, Chelsea Lynn; niece, Cindy Pejsa; brother-in-law, Leroy Kaehler; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Noel.
