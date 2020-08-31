Leonard J. Ronan, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. 

Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, the family will be having a private graveside service in the coming days to honor Leonard’s life. Expressions of sympathy can be left on the condolence page of this obituary. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. 

