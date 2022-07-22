Leonard ‘Len’ Jerd Fisher, 72
Leonard “Len” Jerd Fisher, Raleigh, North Carolina, (formerly Wahpeton, North Dakota) returned to his heavenly home on his 72nd birthday, July 13, 2022.
Celebration of life memorials will be planned for Fall of 2022, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then in Tacoma, Washington, for the summer of 2023.
Len was born in Culver, Pennsylvania, July 13, 1950, to Arthur Eugene Fisher Sr. and Eleanor Margaret (Snedden) Fisher.
After graduating from Blacklick Valley High School in 1970, Len joined the United States Air Force. His first Duty Station was in Minot, North Dakota, where he was a Jet Engine Mechanic and flew with the Hound Dog Squadron. From there he served two tours in Southeast Asia where he was MIA for a short period of time. Upon returning to the states in 1972, Len was stationed at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma. It was here that he met the love of his life, Doris.
He began his career as a civil servant with the U.S. Air Force not long after leaving active duty. He went onto become a Journeyman Machinist, Certified Welder and ended his career as a Metals Technologist in 2002.
Len was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a founding member of the Washington State Bowhunters Association. He built and launched the McChord Archery Club. Throughout his life he was a constant figure in the Traditional Archery World. After moving to Wahpeton, in 2007 Len helped start National Archery in Schools Program for the Wahpeton/Breckenridge Youth. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.
Len is survived by the love of his life for nearly 50 years, Doris, daughter Julie and her husband Stanley Russell of New Braunfels, Texas, daughter Lori and her husband Jared Stowers of Raleigh, North Carolina, grandchildren Kayla and her husband Jason White of Dallas, Texas, Lenzi and her husband Colby Jamieson of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Cody and his wife Kayla Russell of Waxahachie, Texas, Faith Stowers of Wahpeton, great grandchildren Talea, Magnolia Faye, Ella Grace and Isla Mae, brother Arthur Fisher Jr (Neva), sister Virginia Walk (Rodney) as well as many dearly loved nieces, nephews and honorary family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Larry and younger sister, Vicky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wahpeton/Breckenridge NASP in Len’s honor, Twin Town Archery 7715 County Rd 10 Wahpeton, ND 58075. Memories of Len and condolences to the family can be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
