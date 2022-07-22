Leonard “Len” Jerd Fisher, 72

Leonard 'Len' Jerd Fisher, 72

Leonard “Len” Jerd Fisher, Raleigh, North Carolina, (formerly Wahpeton, North Dakota) returned to his heavenly home on his 72nd birthday, July 13, 2022.

