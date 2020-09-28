LeRoy ‘Butch’ Dinger, 86

LeRoy “Butch” Dinger, 86, a longtime resident of Wyndmere, North Dakota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a short illness. 

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, with visitation one-hour prior at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.  Due to COVID-19, the family asks that masks be worn.  Burial will follow at Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

