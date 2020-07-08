LeRoy Dinger, 86

LeRoy Dinger, 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.

A public visitation will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Dinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

