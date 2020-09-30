LeRoy R. Odenbrett, 86, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors by the Lidgerwood American Legion and the North Dakota Funeral Honor Team will be at Pleasantview Cemetery, Lidgerwood. The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
LeRoy Raleigh Odenbrett was born Feb. 26, 1934 in rural Geneseo, North Dakota, the son of Raleigh and Viola (Ruehl) Odenbrett. He grew up on the farm and attended Lidgerwood Public School, graduating in 1952. After high school he attended NDSU, Fargo, and then entered the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the Army he worked for various companies in New Jersey, Texas and Minneapolis, Minnesota, before moving back to Lidgerwood in 1997.
LeRoy enjoyed hunting, driving around and looking at crops and walking around in the mall.
He is survived by several cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Raleigh and Viola, infant sister Faye and infant twin brother and sister, Joyce and James.
