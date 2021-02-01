Leslie James Rieger, 82, of rural Walcott, North Dakota, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, January 30, 2021.
The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Walcott Lutheran Church, with limited public seating. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Interment at Walcott Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service.
Leslie was born April 21, 1938 in Colfax, North Dakota, to Leo and Irene (Sather) Rieger. He grew up on the family farm near Walcott attending a country school and graduating from Colfax High School. Leslie attended college at NDSU in Fargo. He was a member of the ROTC and the Air National Guard. He was a member of the Walcott Lutheran Church where he held office as a council member, taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the Walcott Brotherhood where he helped organize and serve the lutefisk suppers. He was also clerk/treasurer of the Colfax township for over 50 years.
On July 25, 1959, he was joined in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marlene Thompson at the Richland Lutheran Church. They enjoyed 61 years together. The farming operation was originally diversified and later transitioned to just corn and soybeans. To this union, four children were born.
He is survived by twin daughters, Lynette (Myles) Girodat, their children, Amanda (AJ) Cooper, Andrew (Callie) Girodat, Alyssa (Rylan) Gutzmer; Leeanne (Dan) Girodat, their children, Laura (Josh) Enger, Tara (Matt) Braun, and Marshal Girodat; daughter, Heidi (Todd) Foertsch, their children, Alec, Brogan (Payton), Caleb; son, Mark (Holly) children, Matthew and Charles; 9 great-grandchildren, Carter, Cameron, and Chloe Cooper, Natalie and Lincoln Girodat, Brady, Gabe, and Ava Enger, Maleah Braun, and Baby Girl Gutzmer on the way; siblings, Gerald, Dennis (Janalie); Kathy (Bruce) Tweed, Sandra (Jim) Rossman, and Kevin Lee.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred. To sign the online guestbook and view the service, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.