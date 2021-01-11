Lester Bardell, 78, Moorhead, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Hospice House, Fargo, North Dakota.
A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 at the Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Lester Earl Bardell was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Jamestown, to Merton and Bertha Bardell. He lived his entire life between the cities of Jamestown and the Fargo/Moorhead area.
Lester was baptized in the Monango Lutheran Church and was confirmed in Galchutt.
Lester was in a car accident in 1956 at the age of 13. As a result of the accident, he was left with a brain injury that affected him for the rest of his life. Lester graduated from Breckenridge, Minnesota. He worked in the kitchen at Moorhead State University for over 20 years.
Lester’s hobbies included fishing with his family, (he always caught the biggest!), watching and cheering for the LA Dodgers, and collecting Elvis Presley treasures. Lester was quick-witted and was known for his funny made-up sayings! He loved to sing along with the oldies, especially Elvis.
Lester is survived by his two sisters, Bonna (Jim) Rasset and Faye (Larry) Bough, and two brothers, Gene (Cheryl) Bardell and Steve (Abby) Bardell and sister-in-law, Lucy Bardell. He is also survived by four nephews and two nieces.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Bertha Bardell, brother, Ray Bardell, and niece, Suzanne Rasset.
Eddy Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
