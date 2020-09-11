Lewis L. McLeod, 88, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
Lewis L. McLeod was born on Jan. 23, 1932 in Breckenridge, MN to Nathaniel F. and Mildred (Bailey) McLeod. He attended grade school at Antelope Consolidated, rural Barney, and Wyndmere High School, attaining his GED in 1966.
He was a Korean War Veteran, enlisting in the Navy on July 13, 1950 and was honorably discharged on May 15, 1954. He spent the majority of the time on the East Coast and Europe.
He was married to Gloria Bolstad at Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, North Dakota, on June 3, 1955. To this union were born four children. Lewis farmed in Antelope township in his early years. Moving to Oxnard California in 1962 and to Port La Vaca, Texas in 1979, where he worked in the building industry. After retiring, he returned to North Dakota, living in Mooreton and Wyndmere.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Barney and the Mantador VFW. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and reading books.
He is survived by three sons and a daughter; Gregory (Neeva) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Dean (Lisa) of Penn Valley, California; Michael (Tina) of Fallbrook, California; Jill (Buddy Ragsdale) of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; three brothers: John (Mary Ann) of Smithfield, Utah; Dennis (Mary Beth) of Battle Lake, Minnesota; Douglas (Susan) of San Diego, California; a sister Mary Joyce (Robert Breuer) of Wahpeton, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Joe Breuer.
Memorials are preferred to the Antelope Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.