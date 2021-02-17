Lila Sabbe, 95

Lila (Michealson) Sabbe, 95, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Walk-through visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with the Rev. Kate Bruns officiating.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
