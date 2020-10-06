Lilian “Lil” Bertelsen, 69, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 followed by her funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Fairmount.
Lilian (Snyder) Bertelsen was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Wadena, Minnesota. She was married to Curt Bertelsen Sept. 14, 1968 in Fairmount and had two children, Sheri and Tom. Following their move to Hankinson, Lilian started and enjoyed running a childcare service while raising her two kids.
She enjoyed street rodding with her husband in their 1930 Ford coupe, making crafts for her Molly’s Craft Store, and taking care of the horses that they cherished for more than 10 years.
Later in life, Lilian took pleasure in her flowers and tending to her garden. Lilian loved her grandchildren and cherished all the moments and memories she made with them. She regarded a multigenerational trip she took with her daughter and granddaughter to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic as one of her most treasured memories.
Lilian is survived by her husband of 52 years, Curt Bertelsen; her daughter, Sheri (Tim) Bommersbach of Sartell, Minnesota; her son, Tom Bertelsen (Olive) of Mantador, North Dakota; her grandchildren, Kylee (Ben) Norton, Trysten Bommersbach, Bennett Bommersbach, and Piper Bommersbach; her brothers, Roy (Marcy) Snyder, Paul Snyder; her sisters, Kathy (Keenan) Issendorf, Sylvia Martin, Marilyn Koranda, Irene Nelson.
She is preceded by her parents, Edward and Rowena Snyder, and her mother and father-in-law, Tommy and Katie Bertelsen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
