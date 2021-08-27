Lillian Likness, 96, of Moorhead, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo, North Dakota.
She lived in her home until a recent fall placed her in the hospital and then Bethany.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Moorhead.
A livestream of the service, guestbook and video tribute will be available on Lillian’s webpage at www.wrightfuneral.com
Lillian was born June 2, 1925, on the family farm near Mooreton, North Dakota, to George and Elizabeth (Swenson) Huss. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Mooreton where she later met her future husband, Clinton. Lillian and Clinton became engaged while she was still in high school.
After graduation from Wahpeton High School Lillian worked in the grocery store in Mooreton. Clinton was drafted to the U.S. Army. Before he left, they were married on May 5, 1944, in Fergus Falls by the pastor of St. Paul’s Church. Lillian worked until Clinton returned and they set up their first home at a dairy farm near Hankinson, North Dakota, and started a family. They then farmed for Lillian’s Uncle, Joe Hektner just west of Mooreton, later moving into Mooreton where Clinton bought and ran the Standard Gas Station & Repair. Lillian took care of the home and their three girls.
She enjoyed staying active at Mooreton Lutheran Church Women’s ELCA Auxiliary and Mooreton Homemakers. After moving to Moorhead in 1960, Lillian worked as Produce Manager at Superfair Grocery Store, Hornbacher’s Bakery and later at Northwestern Bell until retiring in 1986. In more recent years she also enjoyed card making, knitting, and loved visitors and spending time with her family.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Melanie (Dennis) Nordick, Barnesville, Minnesota, Noreen (Bruce) Kapaun and Marlyce (Greg) Peterson, both Moorhead, Minnesota; grandchildren, Kellie (Pete) Hevenor, Ft Collins, Colorado, Noel (Laura) Nyborg, Fargo, North Dakota, Amber (Jay Traxler) Ochsner, Brainerd, Minnesota, Shila (Matt) Husel, Moorhead, Minnesota, Shane (Sara) Nordick, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Tanya (Jeff Davenport) Nordick, Mesa, Arizona, and Tiffany (Chad) Sufficool, Moorhead; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan and Emily Nyborg, Austyn Allord, Cecelia and Atticus Hevenor, Eric Roberson, Kendra Nordick, Korra Nickolauson, and Clay and Olive Sufficool, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton Likness, parents, grandparents, and siblings: Edythe DeLange, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Gordon P. Huss, Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.