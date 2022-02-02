Linda (Gast) Rheault, 70, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, which will resume one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Fall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Interment will take place at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Linda Kaye (Gast) Rheault was born March 25, 1951, to Theodore and Pearl (Schultz) Gast in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and graduated high school in 1969. She pursued nursing training at the North Dakota State School of Science and completed her training in 1970. Linda relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, and began her nursing career at Dakota Hospital. Her career then brought her to St. John’s Hospital and later back to Dakota Clinic. During this time, she met Mike Rheault. They married Aug. 4, 1984, and made their home in Fargo, North Dakota. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter Laura Ann on Oct. 20, 1986.
In 1993, the family relocated to Fergus Falls. Linda continued her nursing career at Lake Region Healthcare/Fergus Falls Medical Group, retiring in 2007. Linda enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, attending her daughter’s school and sport activities, country concerts and festivals, bowling, camping and traveling.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mike, of Fergus Falls; daughter Laura (Josh) Rogers of Mandan, North Dakota; grandchildren: Dylan, Owen and Wyatt Rogers; brother Larry (Janet) Gast; sister Lynette (Chris) Buskirk; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Gast, Casey (Jen) Gast, Christina (Shane) Edlund; Jordan Buskirk, Callie Buskirk; mother-in-law Joan Rheault; great nephews: William, August and Simon Edlund. Linda will be missed by Annie, her beloved French Brittany who was her constant companion at home when not out hunting with Mike.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents Theodore and Pearl Gast; father-in-law Norman Rheault; sister-in-law Twyla Gast; infant daughter Leah Rheault and a great-niece Faith Edlund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. Condolences may be made at www.glendenilson.com.
