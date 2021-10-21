Linda Goltz, 74, of Havana, North Dakota, passed away on Oct. 17, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Oakes, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Gustaf Adolf Lutheran Church, Gwinner, North Dakota. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at G.A. Lutheran Church in Gwinner. Burial will be at the north Havana Cemetery near Havana.
Linda Faye Bush was born in Britton, South Dakota, on July 14, 1947, to Martie and Arlene (Dinnetz) Bush. She grew up on a farm outside of Britton, and graduated from Britton High School.
On Oct. 10, 1965, Linda married the love of her life, Dennis Goltz. They made their home on the Goltz family farm near Havana, where they raised their five children.
Linda not only worked on the farm, but she also had a career in healthcare for many years. She was very proud of her 25 years as a 4-H leader. She was a very creative person who loved doing many crafts such as crocheting, sewing, embroidery, knitting, painting and ceramics just to name a few. She also loved watching her garden grow, baking and reading. But her greatest joys in her life was her children and grandchildren. Her favorite places to be were on the farm or spending time at Roy Lake.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Dennis Goltz; her children, Robin (Rick) Fiebiger of Barnesville Minnesota, Nancy (William) Freitag of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Jason (Aneta) Goltz of Wahpeton North Dakota, Kevin Goltz of Wahpeton, and Katie (Christopher) Mueller of Hillsboro, North Dakota; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all who she loved immensely. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents and grandparents.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dahlstrom Funeral Home.
