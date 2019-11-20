Linda Kowalski, 73
Linda L. Kowalski, 73, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Ken Adams will officiate the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Linda Lee Stelton was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Superior, Wisconsin. She grew up in Wahpeton where she was in the first graduating class in the new high school in 1964. After graduation, Linda enlisted in the U.S. Navy where she was stationed in California and worked as a medic.
After her discharge, she moved back to Wahpeton where she was married, and later moved to Seattle, Washington, where she was blessed with three children. While in Seattle, she and a friend had twins at the same time, and they started the twins club which is still going on today. Linda returned to Wahpeton in 1976 and was married to Richard Kowalski on Dec. 10, 1977. The couple raised their blended family in Wahpeton where Linda worked various jobs, with her most recent being at the post office.
Linda loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, wood crafting, reading, knitting, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful grandma who loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Kowalski; her children, Todd (Janet) Morse, Scott (Darcy) Morse, Corey Morse, John (Lynne) Kowalski, Mike (Terri) Kowalski, Terri (Tony) Gentile, and Lynn (Keith) LaFountain; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Connor, Karly, Carie, Rosie, Stephanie, Rebecca, Chase, and Owen; her siblings, Dawn (Marvin) Powell, Brenda (Bernie) Weber, Byron (Bonnie) Stelton, and Robbie Krabbenhoft; and a slough of other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Erma Stelton; two brothers, John and Paul Stelton; and a sister, Diane Boehrns.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
