Linda Kowalski, 73
Linda L. Kowalski, 73, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Ken Adams will officiate the service.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Wahpeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
