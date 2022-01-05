Linda McDougall, 100
Linda McDougall, 100, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away in her home in the presence of her family and under the care of CHI Hospice on Jan. 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. The funeral will be held at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A live stream of her service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. The family requests that masks be worn.
Linda I. Christen was born to Emil and Ella Christen on her family farm near Starkweather, North Dakota, on Jan. 22, 1921. She attended rural schools in Sullivan Township, graduating from Starkweather High School in 1938. Linda became the first in her family to go on to higher education. She attended Dakota Business College in Fargo, North Dakota, where she met her future husband, Colin McDougall.
Linda and Colin were married April 5, 1941, at Antelope Methodist Church in Antelope Township, Richland County, North Dakota. They farmed together in Antelope Township, raising crops and five children. Linda was an active youth leader and Sunday School teacher at the church. In 1962 they moved to Wahpeton, where Linda has resided ever since. She held secretarial jobs, including working at the Congregational Church, Richland County Extension office, Wahpeton School District, and Johnson Milloy law office, and ultimately with Colin and their son, Bob, at McDougall Realty.
Linda was a faithful member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton Chapter No. 3 of Order of Eastern Star, GFWC Women’s Literary Club, Wahpeton Homemaker’s Club, and her bridge clubs. She served as a volunteer in many capacities in her church and other organizations. She had a servant’s heart, giving when she saw needs. She loved playing cards: bridge, pinochle, cribbage, smear with family and friends. Her wry wit and love of puns has passed down to the next generations. Her many pieces of needlework are treasured by family. Music was an important part of Linda’s life, whether she was participating or listening to her family performing.
Following retirement, Linda and Colin spent many relaxing winters in Mesa, Arizona, golfing and enjoying time with friends. Travel was a special source of joy. Her talent for putting out delicious meals and treats were shared with so many. The cabin at Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, provided all of the family with precious time together.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Colin, in 1991, and by her brothers, Elmer and Norbert, and her sister, Bertha McBain.
She is survived by her five children, their spouses and grandchildren: John (Lois) McDougall of Rochester, Minnesota; Chris (Pat Meirick) McDougall and children Ian and Laura, Kate (Trevor Jones) McDougall and children Medora and Cordelia; Curt (Dorene) McDougall of Golden Valley, Minnesota; Rachel (Matt) Delaney and William, Amy (Samir) Lakhani and Kai and Leena; Bob (Mary) McDougall of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Bill (Kaela) McDougall and Gianna and Sydney, Jim (Margaret) McDougall and Linda, Rosie, and Tristan; Sandy (Ed) Olson of Wahpeton; Becky (Matt) Dockter and Hattie and Evan, Jeff (Rachel) Olson and Colin, Etta, and Elliott; Alicia (Jordan) Blaufuss and JJ and Sonny; Ken (Rosemary) McDougall-Heather (David Haukaas) McDougall, John (Hannah Kang) McDougall; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Evergreen UMC, CHI Hospice or another charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Obituary written by Linda’s loving family.
