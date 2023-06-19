Linda O'Donnell, 78

Linda June O’Donnell, age 78, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Luxor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sayville, New York. 

She was born on July 8, 1944, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Russel and Mabel Hiedeman. She grew up on her parents "little piece of Heaven" farm, on the Otter Tail River.

