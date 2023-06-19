Linda O'Donnell, 78

Linda June O’Donnell, age 78, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Luxor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sayville, New York.
She was born on July 8, 1944, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Russel and Mabel Hiedeman. She grew up on her parents "little piece of Heaven" farm, on the Otter Tail River.
Linda was a 1962 graduate of Breckenridge High School, and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Moorhead State University. She was later granted a Master of Arts degree in education from Adelphi University. She was a respected elementary school teacher in New York, for many years. During her lifetime, Linda lived in both Minnesota and New York, and wintered in Florida, for a time. She was much loved by many, and will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She was an avid reader, and loved attending to her beautiful flower gardens. Linda was famous for her family get-togethers at her Minnesota lake home on Marion Lake, where she regularly loved to host and share her love for entertaining; as a gifted cook and baker. She was a true blessing to all who met and loved her, with her warm and welcoming smile, sharp wit, and fun sense of humor.
Linda was preceded in death, by infant daughter; Kelly Jean O’Donnell, born in April, 1965, her parents, and many other loved ones.
Linda is survived by her son, Tom (Kara) O’Donnell, her beloved grandchildren: Emma, Gillian, Brody and Owen O'Donnell, her siblings: Laurie (Hansen), Steven (Patty) Hiedeman, Susan (Brian) Peterson, and Cindy (Dave) Berg.
She is also survived by three aunts: Marialice Sandin, Phyllis Hiedeman, and Barb Hiedeman, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her funeral was held at Sayville United Methodist Church in Sayville, New York, on June 3, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Linda O'Donnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.