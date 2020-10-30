Linda R. Grochow, 71, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service.
Masks are required to enter the church. A livestream of her service starting at 11 a.m. will be available at www.vertinmunson.com.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society, or Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
