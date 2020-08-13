Linda Rae Azure, 70

Linda Rae Azure passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at which time a prayer service will be held. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, to follow.
Linda was born on Sept. 17, 1949, the daughter of Art and Florence (Bakko) Tingum. She grew up on the family farm north of Wyndmere, North Dakota, where she attended Homestead No. 2 country school for five years before the rural schools consolidated with the Wyndmere School District. Linda graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1967, furthering her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, graduating in 1971 with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education.
She was baptized at Gol-Aal Lutheran Church. It was a little country church located near the farm. The name was later changed to Grace Lutheran Church. Grace was a part of the Wyndmere Lutheran Parish where she was confirmed.
Linda taught four years in Newfolden, Minnesota, worked for Skaff Development Real Estate Company in Moorhead, Minnesota for one year, taught for two years at the Wahpeton Indian School (Circle of Nations), and taught for one year in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
While teaching at the Wahpeton Indian School she met the love of her life, Frank Azure, son of Art and Anna Azure. Frank and Linda were married June 30, 1979 at the Wyndmere Lutheran Church. In the fall she began teaching in Wahpeton. She taught 30 years for the Wahpeton School District before retiring in the spring of 2009.
After retirement, she helped care for her mom and spent time with her family. She cherished these moments with all of them. Linda’s grandchildren brought her so much happiness. They helped fill the void from no longer teaching “the little one” which she dearly loved. Deciding to retire was a difficult decision. It brought her great joy when a child would light up when he/she understood a skill for the first time. She loved to teach her students and grandchildren with riddles, rhymes, and music. Hugs were permissible back in that era and she loved giving and receiving them equally.
Her love for baking for her family and friends is something she believes was passed down to her from her mom. Everyone had their favorites. The adults loved the rhubarb dessert while the “little ones” and “big kids” loved the “cookies with the frosting on top.”
Linda’s faith was very strong and Christian music made her feel very close to God. She loved playing the piano and singing. She and her sister Sharon sang at many church events, showers, weddings, anniversaries and “March of Dimes” programs. Linda was raised in a wonderful Christian home where she knew that God was always with her and gave her strength in times of need. As a result, Christian values became a part of her daily living: treating people with kindness and respect, helping others in time of need, believing in second chances and forgiveness, looking for the best in others, showing compassion and empathy, sharing a smile or hug, and spending time each day in God’s Word and prayer. These values were also instilled in Linda through her home church and continued on as well in her adult life at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Linda is survived by her husband, Frank, Wahpeton, a son Justin (Mindy) Azure, Wahpeton; a daughter, Christa Azure, Wahpeton; and five grandchildren; Braden, Harper, Logan, and Aurora and Collins; one sister, Sharon (Dave) Score, Shirley, Indiana, and their three sons and children Mike (Kathy) Score, Doug (Lori) Score, and Brian (Jessica) Score, all from the Indianapolis, Indiana area; and a sister-in-law Connie (Woody) Caspers from Fargo, North Dakota. She was married to Linda’s brother, Gary, before his passing in 1981.
Additional survivors include the brother and sister-in-laws from the Azure family: Arthur John Azure, Judy Azure, Earl (Linda) Azure, Debbie (Pete) Lingen, Anna Schuler, Vita Azure, and several nephews and nieces.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Florence Tingum, brother Gary Tingum, Paternal grandparents, Ole and Margaret Tingum, maternal grandparents, Willie and Tildie Bakko, father and mother-in-law, Art and Anna Azure, and brother- in-law Linus Azure.
The family would like to express deep gratitude to CHI Hospice for the compassion and care they provided to Linda during her illness.
Arrangements by Vertin–Munson Funeral home, where a live stream and condolences may be left at www.vertinmunson.com, in Wahpeton.
