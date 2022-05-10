Linda Rae Dietz, 81, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022, at her home in Wahpeton, North Dakota with her daughter by her side. Visitation will be held from 12:30- 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ale Tulu officiating.
Linda Rae Clow Dietz was born March 29, 1941, to Raymond and Lyla Gravgaard Clow at Hallock, Minnesota. She grew up in the village of Orleans, Minnesota, and was baptized in Orleans at the Presbyterian Church. She was later confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1959 and from North Dakota State University in 1963 with a BS degree in Home Economics. She did postgraduate work in Interior Design.
Linda worked for Wilkin County for over 35 years. She worked for nine years as Wilkin County Extension Home Economist receiving an academic promotion to Assistant Professor through the University of Minnesota. She worked as Wilkin County Coordinator on Aging through the public health agency receiving the Minnesota Outstanding Coordinator of the Year award in 1995.
Linda served as a court visitor and as a guardian to several individuals. She was a 4-H leader, Kinship Mentor, Board Member of the Twin Town Artist Series, and Regional Representative of the ND/SD/MN Alzheimer’s Association. She represented Region 4 at the University of Minnesota Center on Aging and Long-Term Care. She served on the Lutheran Social Service Advisory Board of Nutrition and was a 25-year member of the Coordinator on Aging Association.
Recently Linda liked to share her love of people and her organizational skills in the following ways: President of PEO chapter B in Breckenridge, Secretary of AAUW in Wahpeton, Secretary of Breckenridge Lutheran Church Women, Volunteer Coordinator at Red Door Art Gallery, and Group Organizer for Pickleball groups No. 3 and No. 4.
Linda is survived by her daughter Darcie Lin (Erik) Daugherty, Morris, Minnesota; grandchildren Sabrina (Brian) Albertson, Rochester, Minnesota, Isaiah Dietz, Brookings, South Dakota, Alexander, Bradyn, and Tysen Daugherty, Morris; brothers Larry (Joan) Clow, Oro Valley, Arizona, and Warren (Pat) Clow Brevard, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Tom, sister and brother-in-law Paul and Jean Fredrickson, her parents Raymond Clow and Lyla Clow, sister-in- law Donna Dietz, nephew Shawn Clow, and niece Vicki Rada.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Dietz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.