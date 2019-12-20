Lisa M. Baldwin, 56
Lisa M. Baldwin, 56, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, Minnesota, with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of the service.
Lisa Marie Baldwin was born on March 13, 1963 in Waseca, Minnesota, to parents Jose and Andrea (Garcia) Duenes. She grew up in the New Richland, Minnesota, area, graduating from New Richland Hartland High School in 1981.
Lisa was blessed with four children: Marie, Jeremy, Bryan, and Dustin. The family was raised in the New Richland and Faribault area.
Lisa spent the last 10 years with her loving fiancé, Chris Alfvegren. The couple lived in Barney, North Dakota.
Lisa was raised Catholic and was deeply rooted in her faith. She worked at a variety of nursing homes in both Minnesota and North Dakota as a CNA. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed camping, traveling when she could, but mostly spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she did everything she could to be active in each one of her grandchildren’s lives.
She is preceded in death by both parents, Jose and Andrea Duenes; and a brother, Henry Duenes.
Lisa is survived by her fiancé, Chris Alfvegren of Barney; children, Marie (Andy) Hansen of Albert Lea, Jeremy (Laurie) Grund of Victoria, Minnesota, Bryan (Kari) Grund of Washington, Illinois, and Dustin (Courtney) Grund of Faribault, Minnesota; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Hailey, Emma, Ryan, Evan, Ariana, Cameron, Garridy, Cameron, Nicholas, Summer, and Olivia; siblings, Frank (Lynn) Duenes, Ramiro (Judy) Duenes, and Mary Podratz; as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, is entrusted with arrangements.
