Lois Andeen, 83, former resident of Warren, Minnesota, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday May 27, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Her burial will take place Friday May 28, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Warren.
Lois Andeen was born to Kenneth and Myrtle (Engen) Andeen on Aug. 19, 1937, in Warren. She was born and raised in Marshall county, graduating from Argyle High School. Lois enjoyed puzzles in her earlier years, but not as much as she loved horses. The family was quite fond of horses. They even had one that knew how to roller blade. One of Lois’s passions was snowmobiling. As a young girl, her father competed in the International 500 driving his snowmobile from Winnipeg, Canada, to Minneapolis, Minnesota. On his first run going, when he passed through Warren, Lois and Myrtle loaded the car and followed him all he way down to Minneapolis. They would go on to compete in many more International 500s over the years.
Before retirement, Lois was living and working in Warren with her mother. The two worked at the Emmaus Home in Warren, Myrtle as a nurse and Lois as a housekeeper. When retirement came, Lois and her mother moved to Wahpeton, before settling in Breckenridge. Lois spent the rest of her days living at the St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton. She was always so happy when her family could come to visit, introducing them to everyone she knew. She loved her family, and always looked up to her big brother Lloyd. She was always proud of him and the rest of the family.
Lois is survived by her brother Lloyd (Judy) Andeen, her niece Cindi (Mike) Abel, nephews Jeff Andeen, and Corey (Heidi) Andeen, six great-nieces and nephews, and eight great-great- nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Myrtle (Engen) Andeen, her nephew Greg Andeen, and many aunts and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
