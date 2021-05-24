Lois Andeen, 83, former resident of Warren, Minnesota, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center of Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday May 27, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Her burial will take place Friday May 28, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

