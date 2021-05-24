Lois Andeen, 83, former resident of Warren, Minnesota, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday May 27, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Her burial will take place Friday May 28, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Warren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.