Lois Ann Moen, 88, of Galchutt, North Dakota, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, followed by her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Galchutt Lutheran Church, Galchutt. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the church after the burial. Then, please join the family for a celebration of life at the Moen farm in the “woodshop.”
Lois was born to Arnold and Julia (Gaukler) Reinke Aug. 23, 1934 on the family farm in Belford Township outside of Mantador, North Dakota, the third of five daughters. She told with pride that she learned the value of hard work as a young girl responsible for separating milk, cleaning chickens, caring for her younger siblings, and cooking for her family while the older sisters worked in the field and cared for the animals.
She graduated from Hankinson High School and then moved to Wahpeton where she met and married Edward Moen Jr. on June 9, 1956. God blessed their 64-year union with four children, a love for farming, keen interest in politics, and many summers at South Turtle and Otter Tail lakes. Lois and Eddie traveled to all 50 states, cruised Alaska, and enjoyed a heritage trip to Norway. They visited son Mark in Panama and other locations while he was in the military and spent numerous seasons tailgating in support of the Fighting Sioux.
Anyone who knew Lois appreciated her spirited energy and creativity. She was a wonderful cook, an excellent bowler and enjoyed woodworking and gardening. She and her sister-in-law had a successful wood craft business. Lois loved flowers; spent winter months germinating seeds in her greenhouse and long hours in the summer pulling weeds and tending beds. Lois was grateful to Eddie and the Moen ancestors to have a farm to make her own. She felt lucky and proud to assist in the farming operations; loved to soak in the sun on the mower in the summers and to make the farm beautiful with Christmas decorations in the winter.
Lois had an amazing talent and passion for painting; she was especially known for her rosemaling and continued to paint beautiful pieces until her last days. She enjoyed puzzles, lively conversations, and games with family and friends.
Lois is preceded in death by husband, Edward; son, Steven; sisters, Arlene Krump, Lucille Beyer Wasemiller, Cecilia Lenz; and sister-in-law, Margaret Wold.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Darlene) Moen, Janelle (Dana) Hermes, Michael (Twila) Moen, daughter-in-law, Vicki Moen; grandchildren, Kyle Moen, Ryan Moen, Anthony (Natasha) Hermes, Leva (Lee) Marvin, Aunna (Colby) Genoway, Hayden (Taylor) Blegen, Cody Blegen, Christopher Blegen, and Eric Moen; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Philip, Ruby, Joseph, Abigail, Houston; her sister, Renae Gable; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family requests donation be made to St. John’s Church, St. John’s Cemetery Fund, Galchutt, ND, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
