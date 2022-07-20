Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lois Belle Klein, 87

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Lois B. Klein, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Klein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries