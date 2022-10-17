Lois Catherine (Tolbert) Schempp

Lois Catherine (Tolbert) Schempp, 90

Lois Catherine (Tolbert) Schempp was 90 years old when she passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Pioneer Memory Cottage in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Schempp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries