Lois Catherine (Tolbert) Schempp was 90 years old when she passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Pioneer Memory Cottage in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, with Stan Lein officiating the services. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with internment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Lois “Hot Rod Toby” was born in Breckenridge, on June 26, 1932, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Zitka) Tolbert. She played trombone in the Breckenridge High School marching band and was active in 4H.
After high school, Lois moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, where she attended the community college and worked at the golf course.
She married Roger Schempp on April 10, 1952. Roger was in the military and they got to see much of the United States and lived abroad as well. Lois always said Alaska was the most beautiful place they lived.
In 1977, Lois moved back home to Breckenridge to care for her mother, father, and brother Bill with love and faith. She lived out her remaining years in Breckenridge. Lois had a giving heart and never turned anyone away. She welcomed everyone with open arms, listening ears, empathetic tears, a warm bed, and food. Many called her “mom” and remained in touch throughout the years. She taught her children that everyone has good in them...you just have to look.
Lois would make many loaves of fresh bread weekly and homemade rolls for holidays. She was known for her apple pies, apple butter, and grape jam, all of which she made from fruit in her backyard.
She sold Avon, Tupperware, and essential oils. She also hosted prayer meetings and Bible studies. Lois had an unshakeable faith, not only in God but also in humanity.
She loved animals, especially her parakeets that she let fly free in her home. She enjoyed writing, singing, playing the accordion, crocheting, and building puzzles-the harder, the better. Above all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish Lois’s memory are her children, Catherine (Larry) Saxton, Debra (Robert) Cunningham, Patricia (Jim) Fugelberg, David (Vicky) Schempp, Carolyn (Tom) Meyer, and Robert (Penny) Steussy; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her son, Lee; two grandchildren, Roy and Shelly Carper; parents; sisters, Elizabeth Hansen, Anna Marie Tolbert, and Marie Marsh; her brothers, Davis, Bill, and Frank Tolbert; son-in-law, Greg Andeen; and special friend, Bud Steussy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
