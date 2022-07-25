Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lois Klein, 87

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Lois B. Klein, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Klein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries