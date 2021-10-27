Lois Myhre, 87, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, rural Abercrombie. Visitation will continue at the church from 1-2 p.m Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Thomas Reagan officiating. Burial will be held at Bethany Free Lutheran Cemetery.
A live stream of the service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website and also on the church’s website, bethanyfreelutheran.com.
Lois Marlene Olson was born on Oct. 23, 1933, to Helmer and Florence (Eddy) Olson on her grandparents’ farm in Dale, Minnesota. She grew up in Fargo, North Dakota; and graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1951. She furthered her education at St. Luke’s School of Nursing obtaining her nursing degree in 1954. She worked for a brief time at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL as a nurse. She soon moved back to Fargo to be closer to home and worked as a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Hospital.
On Dec. 23, 1955, Lois was united in marriage to the love of her life, Owen Myhre. From 1955-1959 they lived in Wahpeton and owned a service station in Breckenridge. When Owen bought the service station in Abercrombie, the family moved in 1960 and Lois continued managing the bookkeeping until this past September. For 30 years, she worked for St. Catherine’s Living Center as a registered nurse and as a quality assurance nurse. She retired in 1996 after Owen’s accident, to nurse him back to health. Owen passed away in 2006.
Lois found purpose in being helpful. She was very involved with Bethany Free Lutheran Church, where she was a member and active in community events through Aber Community Club and Friends of Fort Abercrombie. She had the gift of hospitality and people enjoyed her charisma.
Her hardworking, generous, and loving spirit will forever be missed by her daughter, Barbara Myhre; son, Steve (Faylin) Myhre; grandson, Zachary (Brandi) Myhre, and their children, Parker, Gracelynn, Paxton, Mary Ruth, and Hunter; grandsons, Ethan Myhre and Isaac Myhre; and many family members and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Myhre; parents, Helmer and Florence Olson; and sister, Helen (Donald) Hetletvedt.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
