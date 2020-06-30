Lonne A Frankl, 61, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Manning will be officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings of up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is recommended, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep our facility clean. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or live streaming is available in most situations.

