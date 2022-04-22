Loraine Trinka, 96
Loraine Trinka, 96 of Moorhead, Minnesota, formerly Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home in Moorhead.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Loraine Bernetta (Brosowske) Trinka was born Nov. 20, 1925 to Herman and Helga Brosowske in rural Colfax, North Dakota. She was baptized Dec. 25, 1925, at Sterns Lutheran Church and confirmed June 13, 1939 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Colfax. She grew up on a farm north of Barney, attended a rural school in Nansen Township and graduated from Antelope High School. Because of a teacher shortage at the time, she was encouraged to take the North Dakota teacher’s exam and attended a summer college session at Valley City. Loraine taught in rural schools in Dexter and Barrie townships in Richland County and told stories of living with her students’ families.
One Friday night they wanted her to go to Lidgerwood with them and it was there that she met Harley Trinka, the love of her life. While Harley served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Loraine was proud to work at the Veterans Administration in Washington D.C. Harley and Loraine were married Oct. 27, 1946 (after the corn was harvested!) in Barney, and the couple made their home on the Dexter Township farm where Harley was born. They maintained a large dairy herd, raised grain, kept a beautiful farmstead, and spent Saturday nights dancing. Three children were born of the marriage: Coleen, Susan and David.
Loraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took immense pride in caring for her home and family. Loraine was active in the community doing substitute teaching, serving on election boards and church committees, teaching Sunday school, volunteering at the Dakota Estates retirement home in Lidgerwood, and working as a Richland County home health aide. Loraine was a talented seamstress and quilter. She made more than 180 memory bears for friends and family.
Loraine is survived by her children, Coleen (Andrew) Ahmann, Portland, Oregon; Susan (Dewey) Uhlir, Fargo; David (Davie) Trinka, South Haven, Michigan; grandchildren Jason (Emily), Joshua (Tiana), Cameron (Amy), Suzie (Patrick), Dakota (Jamie) and Chloe; great grandchildren Grady, Audrey, Savannah, Landon, Andrew, Charlotte, Liam and Eliza; sister Geraldine and brother Duane.
Preceding her in death was an infant daughter, Janelle Fae, husband Harley, parents Herman and Helga Brosowske, sister Marlys Hoeft, and brothers-in-law Eugene Hoeft and John Ciesynski.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at Home Appeal Assisted Living and Hospice of the Red River Valley for their loving care. God bless the memory of Loraine Trinka.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
