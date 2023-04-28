Lorance Hamann, 86

Lorance “Harry” William Hamann, 86, of Wahpeton, passed away on Thursday April 27, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, followed by his memorial service at 12 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate.
Lorance was born to Meta and Carl Hamann on Dec. 16, 1936. He was born in Big Stone, South Dakota, and raised in Ortonville, Minnesota. Lorance worked at the meat market in Ortonville and installed cable. He married Marlys and had three children, Nancy, Darcy and Blaine. He married Bonnie Peterson in 1980, in Golden Valley, North Dakota, and took Bonnie’s three daughters as his own.
Lorance worked at Iron Range then moved to Beulah and worked on power plants and for various farmers in the Zap and Golden Valley. He loved hunting and playing pool.
Lorance is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie; four daughters, Sheryl (Randy Davey) Borner of Beulah, North Dakota, Tammy Benjamin of Dickinson, North Dakota, Misty (Lenny) Johanson of Wahpeton, Darcy (Mike) Schlosser of Le Center, Minnesota; sister, Elda Schmidt of Ortonville; sister-in-law Marlys Hamann of Ortonville; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Blaine Hamann; daughter, Nancy Hamann; granddaughter, Kayla DeAnne Steckler; brothers, Art and Marvin Hamann; and his parents.
Harry’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine’s Living Center for their exceptional care.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
