Lorance Hamann, 86

Lorance “Harry” William Hamann, 86, of Wahpeton, passed away on Thursday April 27, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, followed by his memorial service at 12 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorance Hamann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries