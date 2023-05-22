Loree Score, 90

Loree C. Score, age 90 of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dwight, North Dakota, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at home.
The Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church of Dwight, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Faith Lutheran Cemetery of Dwight.
Loree Claire Score (nee Anderson) was born on June 3, 1932 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, daughter of Vernon Anderson and Iola Knutson. On her birthday in 1953, Loree married her lifelong-love, Archie Score, at Faith Lutheran Church of Dwight. The couple lived and farmed in the Dwight area while raising their three boys.
Faith was a big part of Loree’s life and she was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church. She spent many hours with the "mission quilts" group and donated numerous quilts to those less fortunate. Loree also enjoyed playing cards but above everything else, she lived for her family.
Loree is survived by her three sons, Perry Score, Craig (Kari) Score, Blake (Brenda) Score; grandchildren, Sommer (Matt) Wolfe, Derek (Sarah) Score, Jesse (Kate) Score, Justin Score, Hatti Score, Tessa Score; great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Madison, Skyllar, Braydon, Elliott; sister, Marlys Melby; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Iola Anderson and husband, Archie Score.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
