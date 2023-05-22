Loree Score, 90

Loree C. Score, age 90 of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dwight, North Dakota, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at home.

The Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church of Dwight, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Faith Lutheran Cemetery of Dwight.

To plant a tree in memory of Loree Score as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries