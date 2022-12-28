Loretta Bernstein, 68, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center on Broadway.  

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Vertin Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior. Father Paul Kuhn will officiate.  

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Bernstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

