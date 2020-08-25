Described as “everyone’s friend,” Lorin Dale “Butch” Styf, 73, of Wahpeton, North Dakota slipped quietly and unexpectedly into heaven on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Due to COVID concerns, a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton, with Reverend Matthew Tooman officiating. A live-stream of the service will be available for the public, beginning at 9:45 a.m. on the funeral home’s website. A Celebration of His Life will be held for the public at a later date.
Lorin was born Nov. 15, 1946 to Arnold and Myrtle (Ferguson) Styf at the hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up attending country school in Minnesota and graduating from Wahpeton High School. He attended North Dakota State School of Science.
Lorin married the love of his life, Mavoureen “Marty” (Mohn) Styf and together they farmed in the Wahpeton/Dwight area before retiring to live in Wahpeton.
He was known for his love of the farm and the implements he possessed, mainly “Big Green.” Lorin insisted on keeping his green machines in clean, spotless condition. He took pride in his work.
Lorin could always be found having coffee with friends. He was known for his teasing and kidding those friends, family, waitresses and anyone he met. He had a sweet tooth that never met a dessert he didn’t like. He was kind, personable and known for being social with everyone
When not farming or drinking coffee, Lorin enjoyed golfing and singing Karaoke. He was a member of the Alphean Male Chorus. He simply loved to sing and was good at it. He was known to enter his tractors in tractor pulls and seldom lost, a sport he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a granddaughter, Jada Lindberg-Ferris.
Lorin will be missed by spouse, Mavoureen “Marty” Styf; sons, Tim (Lisa) Greseth, of Camas, WA and Matt (Marcia) Greseth, of Minneapolis; a brother, Colin (Kathy) Styf, of Pleasant Garden ,North Carolina; a sister, Sharon (Jeff) Weitzel, Fargo, North Dakota; grandsons, Nathan and Cade Greseth; numerous nephews and a niece; and long-time best friend, Ted (Marlene) Terfehr, Breckenridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in his memory and to honor granddaughter Jada.
His care has been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home where condolences can be left at www.VertinMunson.com.
