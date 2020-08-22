Lorin Styf, 73, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

A traditional private family service will be held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The service will be live-streamed for the public and condolences may be left for the family at www.vertinmunson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorin Styf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries