Lorna Dierks, 76, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Sauk Centre Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre, 316 Maple St S, Sauk Centre, with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to John Dierks, 13240 County 11, Sauk Centre 56378.
Lorna was the sixth child of Albert and Louise Friese. She grew up in Brooten, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Grove Lake Church. She met John Dierks in Detroit Lakes and they wed Dec. 2, 1972. Together they moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, and started their family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Zona Baalson and brother, Marlan “Boots” Freise.
She is survived by husband of 49 years and 9 months, John; children, Colette (David) Hohman and Corwin (Jennifer); grandchildren, Heidi, Dana, Sydney, Andrew, Hannah, and Emily; great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Aubrey; brother, Courtney Friese; sisters, Kay (Jack) Brock and Anne Heinze and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Brooklyn Park Chapel, Cremation Society of Minnesota, LLC, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Dierks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.